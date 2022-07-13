Frequent power outages irk Bavdhan, Porwal road residents

PUNE Frequent power fluctuations in some areas of Bavdhan and Porwal road of Lohegaon are disrupting the daily routine of residents who have alleged that the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is carrying out only temporary repairs and not providing a lasting solution to the problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mayur Rathi, a resident of Bavdhan who stays near Maratha Mandir, said “In the last 40 days, I have raised complaints 20 times on the MSEDCL app but there has been no permanent solution to the problem. The worst part is supply is disrupted any time. I have work-from-home till December and due to power fluctuations, my work is getting impacted.”

CS Krishnan, another resident from Bavdhan, said, “The problem occurs at Bavdhan road because the nearest sub-station is 80 km away. So even if some problem like tripping takes place, the wireman is unable to reach the location quickly. If MSEDCL can have one sub-station at the highway side, the problem could be solved easily.”

A resident of Porwal road on request of anonymity said, “Every second day, there is power disruption. The MSEDCL keeps citing the monsoon as reason but many times, we have noticed that repair works are carried out and again there is a power outage. We have escalated the matter to MLA Sunil Tingre but he too is unable to provide a permanent solution.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An MSEDCL spokesperson however said, “In the last two days, there has been no power disruption on Porwal road. The problem occurred because there was a fault in the wire. Various excavation works are also going on in the locality due to which cables are getting damaged many a time.”

Regarding Bavdhan road, the spokesperson said, “The power is getting affected because of the work going on near Chandani chowk. The problem is occurring only in a few areas and will be resolved in a couple of weeks.”