From 11 surgeries to the English Channel: Geeta’s unstoppable journey

For most swimmers, crossing the English Channel is the pinnacle of endurance. For 21-year-old Geeta Malusare from Mulshi, it was something far greater—a victory over pain, uncertainty, and a series of setbacks that could have ended her career long before she reached the French coast.

Geeta’s love for swimming started almost as soon as she learned to walk. Encouraged by her father, Mahesh Malusare, a farmer, she entered the water at the age of two and began formal training a year later. (HT PHOTO)

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On June 27, Geeta, often called India’s “Mermaid” and the “Golden Girl of Mulshi”, completed one of the world’s toughest open-water swims in 14 hours and 31 minutes under the supervision of the English Channel Swimming Association. Although the Channel is roughly 35 kilometres wide, powerful tides forced her to swim nearly 54 kilometres through icy waters, strong currents, and the constant threat of jellyfish.

Yet, the toughest part of her journey had begun years earlier.

Geeta’s love for swimming started almost as soon as she learned to walk. Encouraged by her father, Mahesh Malusare, a farmer, she entered the water at the age of two and began formal training a year later. Winning her first medal at five convinced her that swimming was more than a hobby—it was her calling.

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{{^usCountry}} The teachers at Ahilyadevi School in Pune, where she studied, supported her sporting ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teachers at Ahilyadevi School in Pune, where she studied, supported her sporting ambitions. {{/usCountry}}

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Over the years, Geeta built a reputation as one of India’s brightest open-water swimmers. At just 12, she represented India at the USA Swimming Open Water Championships in Florida. A year later, she made headlines by swimming 32 kilometres in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai on her 13th birthday before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted training for nearly two years.

Then came the setback that changed everything.

In November 2022, during an open-water competition in Ratnagiri, Geeta suffered a severe poisonous jellyfish sting that left doctors fearing she might permanently lose the use of her hand. Eleven surgeries followed within a year, along with painful rehabilitation, recurring skin infections, and months away from the pool.

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“Many believed I would never swim again,” Geeta recalls. “But I never accepted that my swimming career had ended.”

Her comeback demanded extraordinary resilience. She trained six to seven hours every day, stretching sessions to 10–12 hours on weekends. She practised at 2 am, in complete darkness, at Hadshi with her coach Pratik Jawdekar and endured ice baths to prepare for the Channel’s freezing temperatures. Even when old wounds reopened and her injured hand bled during practice, the Fergusson College political science graduate refused to stop. Just eight days before her Channel attempt, another jellyfish sting during training in England tested her resolve again. This time, she refused to let fear win.

Jawdekar believes Geeta’s greatest strength lies beyond physical endurance.

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“Her consistency, focus, dedication, and mental strength never allowed her to give up,” he said.

Geeta also trained under international coach Shekhar Khasnis.

For her father, every stroke across the English Channel symbolised years of sacrifice and determination. “There were days when blood would ooze from her hand during training, but she never stopped believing,” he said.

The English Channel is only the beginning. Geeta is now pursuing the prestigious “Queen of Ocean” title by completing the world’s seven iconic channel swims. Her next challenges include California’s 32-km Catalina Channel in September and New York’s 46-km Twenty Bridges Swim on October 1.

Despite her achievements, financial support remains a hurdle.

“I have not received any government support. My father has managed everything so far. Now I need financial support for my training and competitions,” she said.

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Despite the financial challenges, Geeta remains undeterred.

Her journey proves that true champions are not defined by the obstacles they face, but by the courage with which they rise above them. Eleven surgeries, countless hours of rehabilitation, and unimaginable pain could not keep Geeta out of the water. Instead, they became the waves she learned to conquer.