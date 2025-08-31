From kimchi to guest houses, ‘Little Korea’ takes root in Pune

Pune: The Talegaon-Chakan industrial belts on Pune’s outskirts are not only home to some of the country’s biggest automobile and manufacturing hubs, but have also emerged as thriving centres for South Korea’s expatriate community. With global majors like Hyundai, Posco, Lotte setting up factories in the corridor and LG base in Ranjangaon on the eastern part of the district, the steady inflow of Korean professionals has added a distinct cultural flavour. Café Annyeong is run by Daeguk Bae, a South Korean national, and his wife Dr Mayuri Bhalerao. Talegaon-Chakan industrial belts on Pune’s outskirts are not only home to automobile and manufacturing hubs, but have emerged as thriving centres for South Korea’s expatriate community. (HT)

Today, with over a thousand Koreans residing in and around these Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) areas and their numbers increasing every year, the demand for accommodation, home food, and cultural familiarity has fuelled a wave of the East Asian country-run businesses. From homestays and grocery outlets to authentic restaurants and cafes, the Korean presence is becoming an inseparable part of the local ecosystem, giving the belt the feel of a “Little Korea”.

One such establishment is SoMoonan Hotel, a Korean guest house near Talegaon MIDC. Started in 2018 by Korean couple Cho Hanjik and his wife Li Chunja, the hotel was inspired by their earlier experiment in Chennai, where Hanjik worked with an automobile company. Observing the growing Korean workforce in Pune’s automotive corridor, Hanjik decided to bring the same model to Talegaon.

Speaking about the concept, Hanjik said, “We understood the challenges that Koreans face when they come here for work. Clean and comfortable accommodation and food that tastes like home are their first priorities. That’s why we started SoMoonan Hotel. We provide Korean-style rooms and food specially prepared for our people. Currently, we have around 50 rooms, and our guests usually stay depending on their work schedules, sometimes for a few weeks, sometimes for months.”

The couple’s journey to India began as tourists, but their personal decision to stay transformed into a full-fledged business. “I initially came to India with my wife just to explore,” Hanjik recalled. “But my wife really liked the country, its culture and people. That encouraged us to settle here and start our hotel business. Today, we feel proud that we are serving the Korean community in India, while also building cultural bridges with locals.”

According to MIDC, there are more than 603 large and small Korean firms operating in India, of which 79 are in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. The Korean companies in the state operate across manufacturing, wholesale, retail, transportation, and construction.

Korean grocery store in Talegaon MIDC area, (HT)

Alongside hotels and homestays, Korean restaurants and cafes are also flourishing in Pune. A unique example is Cafe Annyeong in Pashan, run by South Korean national Daeguk Bae and his wife, Dr Mayuri Bhalerao, a doctor from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Bae came to Pune to study Sanskrit at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), aspiring to become a monk. Life, however, took a different course. “I actually wanted to dedicate my life to becoming a monk, and for that I chose Pune to study Sanskrit,” said Bae. “But during my studies, I met Mayuri. We got married in 2022, and soon after, we felt the need to start something of our own that would represent my culture and also connect with India. That is how Café Annyeong was born in July 2024.”

The café is co-owned and managed by Dr Mayuri and her mother, Lata Bhalerao. Pharmacologist Mayuri said, “We have regular Korean customers who mostly visit in the afternoons. In the evenings, many Indian customers, especially young people, come to try out authentic Korean food and desserts. Our menu is designed around Korean specialties, from meals to baked items, and our signature Korean coffee has become very popular with both communities.”

For Bae, the cafe is also a gesture of respect to his second home. “The name of our café – Annyeong – means ‘Namaste’. It is our way of greeting India through our food. We not only serve authentic Korean dishes, but also an invented version of Korean coffee that has gained a lot of love from customers. The cafe is not just about food; it is about cultural exchange and friendship,” he said.

The growth of Korean-owned businesses is also evident in Talegaon’s grocery scene. A number of Korean grocery stores have opened in the area, catering to daily needs such as packaged foods, snacks, drinks, and bakery items. These outlets are frequented by Koreans working in MIDCs who want access to familiar products from their homeland.

Together, these hotels, cafes, and grocery stores have made life significantly easier for South Koreans residing in Pune, while also introducing locals to a slice of Korean culture. As Pune continues to expand as an industrial hub, the Korean community and its entrepreneurial ventures are set to grow even further, weaving themselves into the city’s multicultural fabric. Park Min-ho, who works as an engineer at a Chakan-based automobile company, said, “When I first came to Pune two years ago, it was a little difficult to adjust because finding Korean food and a comfortable stay was not easy. But now, with several Korean guest houses and restaurants nearby, life has become smoother. I don’t feel homesick anymore because I can enjoy Korean meals after work, and the hotel feels like a second home. The sense of community we have here now is something I really appreciate.”

Another Korean national, Lee Soo-jin, who works in a Talegaon MIDC manufacturing unit, said, “For Koreans, food is very important in feeling connected to our culture. Initially, I had to rely on Indian food every day, which I liked, but I also missed the taste of home. The opening of Korean grocery stores and cafes has changed that completely. On weekends, I often visit Cafe Annyeong with my friends, and during weekdays I depend on Korean guest houses for authentic meals. It makes me feel like I am living in Korea, even though I am thousands of kilometres away. Pune is now more welcoming for us.”

Another restaurant that came up last year in Talegaon is Eden Restaurant, started by Korean national Kim Soonsim and her husband, an engineer. “Many Koreans staying in this area were missing the taste of home, so we decided to open Eden Restaurant last year. All our main cooks are from Korea, which ensures that the food we serve is completely authentic. We prepare everything from traditional Korean barbeque to soups and kimchi, exactly the way it is made back home. The response has been very encouraging – not only Koreans but also many Indian customers are coming to explore Korean cuisine. For us, this restaurant is not just a business; it is our way of creating a home-like atmosphere for fellow Koreans and at the same time, sharing our culture with Indian friends.”