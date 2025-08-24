From municipal school to institute in Germany: Shravani wins 100% UWC scholarship

Shravani Tonage, Class 10 student of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj English Medium School in Kasarwadi, run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has achieved a remarkable feat of securing admission to renowned United World College (UWC) Robert Bosch College in Germany. Shravani Tonage, Class 10 student of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj English Medium School in Kasarwadi, run by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, has achieved a remarkable feat of securing admission to renowned United World College (UWC) Robert Bosch College in Germany. (HT)

The fifteen-year-old has become the first student from PCMC school, and only student from Maharashtra in 2025 to get a full scholarship from the foreign institute where she will start her academic journey from August 28.

In the Class 10 board exams, she secured 93% that helped secure admission to UWC.

The UWC Robert Bosch College in Freiburg, Germany, is part of the global United World Colleges (UWC) movement, which runs 18 schools worldwide. The UWC philosophy is to bring together talented students from different cultures, nationalities, and economic backgrounds, and give them transformative education with focus on academics, intercultural understanding, peace, and sustainability. Only a handful of students from each country make it each year, and getting 100% scholarship is considered a rare and prestigious achievement, officials said.

Over the next two years, Shravani will study science, mathematics, economics, and other subjects at the German campus. UWC institutions emphasise holistic development, intercultural exchange, and collaborative problem-solving on international issues.

Shravani’s father is teacher at a private school and mother is employed at a private firm.

“Today, parents are worried about getting their children admitted to the best schools in the city. But I believe it doesn’t matter which school you study in, what matters are your efforts. I received proper guidance and prepared accordingly for the exam. There were five of us who were preparing to get admission at the foreign institute. We used to study for 8 to 9 hours every day at the school library,” she said.

Sharing a memorable gesture, Shravani said, “Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh sir visited home on a rainy day to congratulate me. I dedicate the achievement to all my teachers, my family, and the PCMC education department.”

“Shravani has proved that students from Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal schools have the ability to achieve success on the global stage,” Singh said.