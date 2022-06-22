From SPPU’s ‘swach wari’ initiative to distributing food, performing plays, students plan activities to welcome wari

Pune: As Pune prepares for wari after two years, the student community in schools and universities have lined up performances and activities to welcome the palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj.

The National Service Scheme (NSS) of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will participate in the annual wari with their state-level recognised student dindi. Prabhakar Desai, director and programme coordinator, SPPU NSS, said, “Our student-led dindi comprises more than 200 students. We will be joined by students of SPPU and other varsities.”

The theme of this year’s SPPU dindi is ‘Swacch wari, Swastha wari, Nirmal wari, Harit wari’. The students will focus on spreading awareness about cleanliness, health and tree plantation. Along the route, they will plant saplings besides performing street plays on social issues like gender sensitisation, elections while walking alongside warkaris.

“The students of Aurangabad, Kolhapur and Amravati NSS unit will also join our dindi. They will walk till Pandharpur. Around 15-20 programme officers will join them. Vice-chancellor and other managing committee members may visit them,” said Desai.

The students will help the police in crowd management, distribute food and clean places where warkaris stay. Desai said, “The wari will help students learn leadership, coordination and understand humanity.”

The inauguration ceremony of dindi will be held on June 23.

Rajesh Pande, chairman, student activities committee, SPPU, said: “The ceremony will be attended by the state education minister in an online mode.”

Students of schools near Nana peth and Bhavani peth have also planned activities to welcome wari. Suresh Peshwani, principal, B.T Shahani Navin Hind English school, said, “Our students will distribute sweets to warkaris. Some of the students and teachers might also walk with wari for some distance with parents’ consent. After the wari leaves Pune, students will clean the area around the school.”

Anil Sharma, principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya BEG said, “We have arranged lectures for students to understand the concept of wari and its history.”