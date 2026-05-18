Fuel hike sparks rise in freight, vegetable rates

The recent increase in petrol and diesel prices is beginning to ripple through Pune’s wholesale markets, with traders at the Market Yard reporting higher vegetable and fruit prices due to rising transportation costs. The fuel hike has disrupted the supply chains of essential commodities arriving from Maharashtra and neighbouring states. The fuel hike has disrupted the supply chains of essential commodities arriving from Maharashtra and neighbouring states. (HT)

Traders and transport unions have warned that higher freight charges are likely to push up prices of groceries, pulses, edible oils and other essentials in the coming days, increasing pressure on household budgets.

At Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard, wholesale traders said transport costs for trucks carrying fruits and vegetables have risen over the past few days.

Senior fruit and vegetable trader Yuvraj Kanchi said prices have risen by 10 to 15 per cent in a single day due to higher diesel and transport costs.

“Transportation costs for one truck have gone up substantially, and traders have no option but to pass on part of the burden. Vegetables like tomatoes, green chillies and leafy vegetables have already become costlier, while fruit prices are also expected to rise further if fuel rates remain high,” he said.

Transport unions across Maharashtra have announced revised freight charges, citing higher diesel prices and rising operational costs. Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra Drivers-Owners and Representatives Federation, said the fuel hike has made goods transport economically unsustainable without revised freight rates.

“Diesel accounts for a major portion of transportation expenses, and every increase directly impacts truck operators and goods carriers. Following the latest hike, transport unions across the state have decided to raise freight charges in phases. This will inevitably affect the cost of transporting vegetables, fruits, groceries, construction materials and other essentials,” he said.

Citizens have also begun feeling the impact, with many expecting further pressure on household budgets in the coming weeks.

Priya Deshmukh, a homemaker from Pune, said fuel price increases quickly affect daily life.

“Whenever fuel prices rise, everything from vegetables and groceries to transport fares becomes costlier within days. Managing monthly household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult, especially for middle-class families on fixed incomes,” she said.

Consumers are expected to feel the impact through higher daily expenses, including transport fares and food costs. Market experts also cautioned that rising fuel and logistics costs could add to inflationary pressure in urban and semi-urban areas.