Fun night out turns fatal as car crash kills 2 students, injures 5 in Pune

Two friends on a night out, neither of whom were wearing seat belts, died when their SUV overturned after losing control on Saswad-Kapurhol road on Monday.

Five other friends are also injured and have been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital. They are all students of MIT College, Kothrud, said police officials.

Rachit Mohata (18), resident of Kolkatta in West Bengal and Gaurav Lalvani (19), resident of Raipur in Chhattisgarh were killed in the accident.

The other students, Saket Dagha, (18)a student of B.tech from Jodhpur in Rajasthan; Rohit Kumar (19), a student of BBA from Patna in Bihar; Vasundara Rastogi (18), Purvi Singh (18) and Umiya Singh (18) all from Banaras and students of B.com were injured in this accident.

According to police officials, a group of seven students from MIT College, Kothrud, planned a night out on Saturday, and hired an SUV. They had dinner at a restaurant near Satara highway. While on their way to Bopdev, to watch the sun rise at 4 am, Rohit Kumar, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle at a dangerous curve near Dutt Mandir on Saswad-Kapurhol road in Narayanpur. The vehicle overturned four times and hit the roadside shops. The vehicle was completely damaged in the accident.

Locals alerted the police and rushed all victims to Saswad rural hospital. However, Mohata and Lalvani were declared dead by the doctors.

Annasaheb Gholap, senior police inspector at Saswad police station said, “The five injured students have now been shifted to Sassoon General Hospital for further treatment and two of them are in critical condition. Further investigation is underway.

Vinay Zijurke, police sub inspector said, “All of them studied at MIT College, Kothrud in different streams like B.Tech, BBA, B.com. They all resided at Stanza living hostel in Pune. We have informed college administration and parents of the concerned students.”

According to Zijurke, there are two dangerous curves near Dutt Mandir. They somehow managed to cross one curve but at the second curve they lost control over vehicle which resulted the vehicle to overturn.

A senior police officer confirmed that one of the injured students is the son of the district head of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from Bihar state.

Saswad police have registered an accidental death case and PSI Zijurke is investigating the case further.