Pune News / Further delay in HSC results likely
Further delay in HSC results likely

Since the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) continues to finalise the method of assessment for class 12, the results for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) are not likely to be announced before July
By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 09:04 PM IST
The class 12 examination was cancelled by the Maharashtra government recently and the final result of students was to be declared by an internal assessment process.

On June 14, MSBSHSE issued a notification cancelling class 12 examination for the academic year 2020-2021. Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued its assessment process. CBSE noted that 40 per cent marks of class 12 and 30 per cent marks from class 11 and class 10 will be included in the evaluation.

However, the assessment process for HSC has not been declared yet. Speaking about when the results will be declared, Dinkar Temkar, director, Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT) said that the process of evaluation will be declared soon.

“The process will be declared in the next 10 days. It is likely to be similar to that of the class 10 assessment process but it may include a few more details. The final notification will be declared in the next few days,” said Temkar.

After the evaluation process is declared, it will take at least a month for Junior colleges to complete and upload the result, said senior board officials.

Academic experts noted that it is likely that class 12 evaluation for state board may be similar to class 10. However, the delay in evaluation and further delay results in putting a lot of pressure on students.

Sampada Waghmare, a student of class 12 from state board said that the process should be declared soon.

“Usually,state board examinations are over by March and class 12 results are declared before class 10 results. However, this time it will be totally opposite. It may affect further competitive examinations and the admission process to further colleges. All of these uncertain decisions are increasing the stress on students tremendously,” said Waghmare.

The class 10 examination was cancelled in April whereas the education department waited until June to take a conclusive decision over class 12 offline examinations. It was earlier postponed and then cancelled in June. This is as per academics, the first time when Class 12 results will be declared after the class 10 results for state board.

