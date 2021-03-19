IND USA
Home / Cities / Pune News / FYJC admission: First come, first served round to continue till March 26 in Pune division
All quota admissions, the surrender of seats and bifocal admissions will also continue during the first come, first served round. (HT FILE PHOTO)
FYJC admission: First come, first served round to continue till March 26 in Pune division

At least 30,000 seats are vacant under the Pune division and all the students who have not taken admissions yet will be considered in the round
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST

After completing three regulars and two special rounds of the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process, the deputy director of education, Pune, on Thursday released a timetable for a first come, first served round which started from March 19 and will continue till March 26.

At least 30,000 seats are vacant under the Pune division and all the students who have not taken admissions yet will be considered in the round.

“All students whose application form part-1 has been verified for specific criteria are eligible for the first come, first served round,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of the secondary and higher secondary education department.

“Also, students who have not taken admission in any college, in any round conducted so far or students who have cancelled their admission or rejected admission till now and have passed SSC supplementary exam – December 2020, also students who have got ATKT (allowed to keep terms) in March/December 2020 examination will be eligible for the round,” he said.

All quota admissions, the surrender of seats and bifocal admissions will also continue during the first come, first served round.

