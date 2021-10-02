Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
FYJC admissions: 51,609 seats still vacant in Pune

From October 2, a third round of FYJC admissions will start. Now students with marks between 350 and 300 in Class 10 are eligible for admission
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:23 AM IST
On Friday, a second round of admissions closed with 61,596 FYJC admissions completed and 51,609 seats still vacant in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

After the completion of three regular rounds and one special round of admissions to Class 11 (first year junior college - FYJC), the education department has now started its first come first served (FCFS) round of admissions. On Friday, a second round of admissions closed with 61,596 admissions completed and 51,609 seats still vacant in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

From Saturday, a third round of FCFS admissions will start. Now students with marks between 350 and 300 in Class 10 are eligible for admission.

Accordingly, further FCFS rounds will be held and will finish on October 14.

There are seven categories in the FCFS admission process, under the first category students with more than 90 per cent marks are considered, then 80 per cent marks, and accordingly 70, 60, and 50 per cent or lower,

In the last category, students with 35 per cent or above will also be considered.

