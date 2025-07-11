FYJC CAP round 2 registration begins, deadline July 13

Pune: The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2025-26 has entered its second phase. The registration window for CAP Round 2 began today, July 10, and will remain open until July 13. Pune, India - July 31, 2023: 11th adimission students crowd at Garware College in Pune, India, on Monday, July 31, 2023. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to the Directorate of Education, a total of 2,13,971 students had registered online for the admission process till the start of Round 2. After completion of the first round, 8,117 students newly registered.

Round 2 aims to fill the vacant seats left unoccupied after the first round. The updated merit list will be released based on fresh applications and available vacancies. Students who were not allotted a seat in the first round or those who wish to upgrade their choice have been advised to complete the process within the given timeline.

In this round, students are required to select at least one and maximum ten preferred junior colleges. Those who did not confirm their admission in the first round are also allowed to participate and can make changes to their previously selected stream or college preferences.

The allotment of seats under CAP Round 2 will be declared on July 17. Selected students will be notified through their student or college login .After allotment, students must report to the allotted colleges between July 18 and July 21 to complete the admission process, which includes uploading necessary documents online.

The list of vacant seats available for the next round of admissions will be published on July 23.

In the first round, a total of 5,08,096 students accepted admission offers. Of these, 4,32,287 students were allotted seats through the general CAP system, while 75,809 students secured admission through various quota categories. Stream-wise data shows that science remained the most preferred choice, with 3,42,801 students opting for it. This was followed by arts with 1,49,791 students and commerce with 1,39,602 students.

The Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Maharashtra, has also issued a circular to junior colleges including minority colleges across the state regarding the surrender of vacant quota seats following the completion of the first regular round of First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admissions

Authorities of all higher secondary schools and junior colleges have been instructed that returning vacant seats under the management and in-house quotas is optional for both minority and non-minority institutions. This includes the minority quota seats in colleges that hold recognized minority status.

If any applications are received under the minority quota during CAP Round 2, such applicants will be given first preference for admission under the minority quota. Only after those admissions are completed will any remaining surrendered seats be considered for general allocation under CAP Round 2.

Education officers and divisional heads across Maharashtra have been directed to ensure junior colleges within their jurisdictions comply promptly and inform the concerned principals.