FYJC quota admissions: Over 9,000 seats confirmed across Maharashtra

PUNE The centralised online admission process for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) has begun across Maharashtra, with over 9,000 students confirming their admissions under various quotas in the initial phase.

The general merit list, based on data provided by students in their application forms, was released on Wednesday by the higher education directorate.

On Thursday, the education department received 52,468 applications under the in-house quota, of which 3,871 admissions were confirmed. Under the management quota, 36,991 applications were received, and 1,022 students finalized their admissions. The minority quota saw 23,589 applications, with 4,194 students confirming their seats. In total, 1,13,048 quota-based applications were received, and 9,087 admissions have been confirmed so far.

A total of 9,435 junior colleges and higher secondary schools have registered for the first round of admissions, collectively offering 21,23,040 seats. Of these, 18,97,526 seats are available under the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), while 2,25,514 are reserved under various quotas, including minority, in-house, and management categories, stated the education directorate in its statement.

As of now, 12,71,295 students have completed their registration for the centralized admission process.

Quota admissions are being conducted in a separate time window — from 11 am on June 12 to 6 pm on June 14. During this period, students seeking admission under any quota must visit the respective colleges in person to confirm their seats.

The education department has clarified that confirming admission under any quota is optional. However, once a student confirms admission through a quota, their name will be removed from further CAP rounds, and the seat will be considered final and non-transferable.

Students have been advised to make their decision carefully before confirming a quota-based seat, said officials.