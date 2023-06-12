G20 foreign delegates witness wari

Pune

Maharashtra government had made arrangements for the G20 delegates to witness the annual pilgrimage. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The G20 delegates assembled for a summit in the city, made their way to witness the pilgrimage on Monday. The delegates led by Minister Chandrakant Patil witnessed wari on Fergusson College Road and were awed by the fervour of the pilgrimage.

Maharashtra government had made arrangements for the G20 delegates to witness the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi festivities.

The annual wari or pilgrimage owes its origins to the Bhakti movement and is one of the most important traditions of the Warkari-sampradaya.

Lakhs of pilgrims from the state reach Pandharpur in Solapur district on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi - after covering the journey in the form of a procession on foot.

This year Ashadi Ekadashi falls on June 29.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON