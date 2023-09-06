G20 in Delhi: Paithani saris, Kolhapuri chappals from Maha to feature at Crafts Bazaar

Maharashtra’s famous Paithani saris and Kolhapuri chappals are set to feature at the ‘Crafts Bazaar’ exhibition-cum-sale to be organised on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from September 8 to 10, according to a government press release.

Kolhapuri chappals are set to feature at the ‘Crafts Bazaar’ exhibition-cum-sale to be organised on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Paithani sari – known as the ‘mahavastra of Maharashtra’ – was born in the medieval town of Paithan located on the banks of the Godavari river. It is famed for its rich, vibrant colours woven in pure silk and gold zari. The sari’s kath (border) and padar or pallu (end-piece) have traditional motifs including peacocks, parrots and lotuses that make it stand out. The Paithani sari – all six or nine yards of it – has been favoured by Maharashtrian brides for centuries.

Kolhapuri chappals, also originating in Maharashtra (Kolhapur district), are meticulously handcrafted leather slippers that are locally tanned using vegetable dyes. Blending craftsmanship and aesthetics, they appeal to those seeking elegance and comfort.

The ‘Crafts Bazaar’ will showcase handicrafts from different parts of India with a special focus on ‘One District One Product’ or ODOP, GI (geographical indication)-tagged items, and products crafted by women and tribal artisans.

The government release stated, “The ODOP Initiative is aimed at manifesting the vision of the Prime Minister of India to foster balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district (ODOP) of the country for enabling holistic socioeconomic growth across all regions.”

Delegates and the international media participating in the G-20 Summit will be able to visit the exhibition and purchase locally sourced products. Crafts Bazaar will not only promote made-in-India products on the global stage but will also open up new economic opportunities for local artisans. In a bid to showcase the skills and exquisite workmanship of Indian artisans to international delegates, the exhibition will also feature live demonstrations by master craftsmen. The exposition is being organised by the G-20 Secretariat in coordination with the Ministry of Textiles and the state governments/union territories. Around 30 states and union territories as well as central agencies such as the Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC), TRIFED and Saras Ajeevika will participate in the expo.

