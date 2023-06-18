G20 meet: Experts discuss training of teachers for traditional, online blended mode at Pune conference

Day two of the ‘National Conference on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ was held in Pune on Sunday. A precursor to the fourth G20 Education Working Group Meeting, the conference was organised to bring together representatives of all the states and union territories (UTs) and experts in different fields to discuss ‘Capacity building and training of teachers in blended mode’.

Present at the occasion were Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan, additional secretary, Ministry of Education; Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Department of School Education; professor Suresh Gosavi, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU); and several other senior officials of the Ministry of Education and state education department.

Lamchonghoi Sweety Changsan spoke about NISHTHA or ‘National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement. “NISHTHA was launched in 2019, which was extended to ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ (FLN) and secondary level in 2021-22, covering 35 lakh pre-primary, primary and secondary level teachers with a focus on improvement in quality of teachers and learning outcomes of students. The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for the foundational stage was released on October 20, 2022 to strengthen the approach from a pedagogical perspective. The framework aims to provide a systemic common base and enable standardised, grade-wise learning outcomes across the country,” Changsan said.

“The blended form of learning methodologically combines the traditional approach and online learning to enhance the learning experience, maximise effectiveness, and increase the reach of education. For blended learning to become sustainable, it is imperative that teachers are well-equipped with the skills, knowledge, and pedagogical approaches to adapt to the changes and are able to implement blended teaching methods effectively,” Changsan said.

Professor Gosavi spoke about the FLN exhibition currently being organised in which G20 countries, Indian states, corporates, international agencies, autonomous bodies and civil society organisations are displaying their work. “The exhibition is showcasing some of the best practices being deployed to achieve the FLN targets in a time-bound manner. Such forums provide an opportunity for our collective growth with no problem ever being solved in isolation,” he said. The states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh showcased their FLN practices.

