G20 seminar in Pune: Civic bodies seek guidelines on PPP model implementation

Civic body leaders from across the country have sought guidelines on the domain-specific implementation of ‘Public Private Partnership’ (PPP) model from the central government.

“Cities are developing and growing at an exponential speed. Civic bodies are facing challenges in providing basic amenities and infrastructural facilities to citizens. PPP model can be implemented to provide these facilities, but the central government should give us guidelines about domains where this model can be implemented,” said officials and participants during the G20 – Seminar on urban infrastructure organised in the city on Friday.

Municipal commissioners, representatives of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and financial institutions participated in the discussion.

Surendra Bagade, additional secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, said, “Some municipal corporations in the country have taken an appropriate stand regarding the implementation of PPP model. Civic bodies undertake large projects but are unable to maintain them. PPP model can be implemented in maintenance work of such large projects.”

Ajit Ranade, vice-chancellor of Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, said, “Cities are growing but the revenue of civic bodies is not increasing proportionately. Most civic bodies are not focusing on the revenue generation aspect. We should not look towards PPP model negatively.”