Gadkari directs NHAI to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work; bids invited for Katraj flyover

Union minister for road development and transport Nitin Gadkari has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite Chandani chowk flyover work and also cleared a proposal for another flyover at Katraj.

Gadkari on Saturday reviewed the long-pending flyover work at Chandani chowk and other NHAI projects in the city following which he interacted with media.

The minister said bids have been invited for the Katraj flyover.

Earlier, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed to build a flyover at Katraj junction to resolve the traffic woes in the area, where two highways intersect and which is also an entry point for the city. As the civic body couldn’t take up the work due to shortage of funds, NHAI decided to fund it.

Once complete, the flyover will supplement the six-lane Katraj-Navale bridge stretch, work for which is currently underway.

“We have invited tenders and work for the flyover at Katraj will begin in a month. The work for six-laning of Katraj-Navale bridge stretch has also started and will complete soon,” said Gadkari.

A total of ₹169 crore has been sanctioned for the flyover which will be 1.3 kilometres in length with service road on both sides.

“I have already signed the papers for the contract,” said Gadkari.

Part of the flyover will also pass through Rajiv Gandhi zoological park for which national zoo authority has given permission, said PMC officials.

Vijaykumar Deshpande, secretary to national highways, public works department (PWD), said that the central PWD has got permission from national zoo authority for erecting two pillars inside the Katraj zoo premises.

“Now there are no hurdles and the work will be carried out smoothly,” he said.

The minister, meanwhile, also asked the officials from NHAI and PMC to prepare a plan to the expedite the work for Chandani chowk flyover in the next one year though the expected completion period ends in January 2023.

Gadkari said, “Given that this stretch attracts extremely heavy traffic, work needs to be completed on time. I have asked NHAI to ensure the new deadline can be advanced by a year as there has already been a delay due to various reasons including land acquisition process.”