Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Gambling den linked to gangster Bandu Andekar busted

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:10 am IST

The operation, conducted in the Nana Peth area, led to the arrest of seven individuals, officials confirmed

In a major crackdown, Pune police on Thursday night raided a gambling den allegedly operated by gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, who is currently in custody in connection with the murder of his 18-year-old grandson, Ayush Komkar. The operation, conducted in the Nana Peth area, led to the arrest of seven individuals, officials confirmed.

According to police, the raid followed a tip-off about illegal gambling activities being run by members of Andekar’s network, despite his arrest in the Komkar murder case. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police, the raid followed a tip-off about illegal gambling activities being run by members of Andekar’s network, despite his arrest in the Komkar murder case. The den was reportedly drawing regular crowds and generating significant illicit revenue.

During the raid, police seized gambling paraphernalia and cash from the premises. Investigators believe the location also served as a meeting point for members of Andekar’s criminal syndicate.

