PUNE: While the artistic dekhavas put up by Ganesh pandals across the city have always drawn crowds, this is the first time Ganesh mandals have put a commercial spin on them – from VIP passes to ticketed theme shows to wish ponds - to both cover rising costs and create new opportunities for channelling funds towards community welfare. Ganesh festival in Pune gets a commercial edge

At the forefront of these innovations is the Shanipar Ganpati Mandal in the Sadashiv Peth area, where the spectacular underwater Dwarka Dekhava has emerged among the city’s most visited attractions. Queues extended over 4 km over the weekend as thousands waited for their turn to behold the breathtaking theme. To ease the rush, the mandal has introduced VIP passes at ₹100 a piece which allow senior citizens, families and all those in a hurry shorter wait-time.

Explaining the initiative, Dhananjay Gaikwad, president of the Shanipar Ganpati Mandal, said, “Every year, our dekhavas attract lakhs of people and naturally, managing such crowds comes with its own challenges. Last year, many devotees suggested that they would donate if given quicker access. We took this positively and introduced VIP passes this year. The money collected supports the mandal’s arrangements while also offering convenience to elderly and outstation visitors. At the same time, we ensure that those in the normal queue are cared for by giving them drinking water, snacks and security. Commercial steps like this are not just about funds; they are about managing devotion responsibly.”

Sarita Memane, who came from Bhor with her family and waited for nearly two hours in the regular queue of Shanipar Mandal, said, “It was a huge crowd and it took us about two hours to finally enter the dekhava but the experience was completely worth it. The underwater Dwarka theme is so beautifully designed that the moment you step inside, you forget the long wait. The arrangements by the mandal also made it easier – there were volunteers helping people, drinking water was available, and the atmosphere was very festive. For us Punekars, this is more than just standing in a queue, it’s about being part of a tradition and experiencing something that occurs only once a year. Even though there was an option of VIP passes, I preferred standing in the regular queue because the joy of waiting along with thousands of other devotees and sharing that excitement is a special feeling.”

Not to be left behind, Babu Genu Ganpati Mandal continues to enthral visitors with its annual wish pond wherein devotees make a wish while throwing coins into the pond, turning faith into contribution. The funds collected through this unique practice significantly strengthen the mandal’s annual donations and activities.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Ganpati Mandal in Narayan Peth has designed what they call a ‘Bhoot Bangla’ (haunted house) with the entry priced at ₹10, making it affordable for all while also generating funds. The mandal has dedicated the proceeds from the ticket sales to the education of specially-abled children, combining entertainment with social service in a way that resonates with visitors.

Vasant Jagdale, a senior Ganpati mandal volunteer, said, “These initiatives showcase how Pune’s Ganpati festival is evolving with time. Rising costs of elaborate decorations, lighting, sound systems, and security have made commercial models an important tool for the mandals. At the same time, by linking these efforts to social causes and crowd management, the mandals are ensuring that the festival remains inclusive, vibrant, and sustainable. This new commercial spirit is also indirectly benefitting the local economy, with vendors, artisans, and service providers finding more opportunities during festive days. From ticket counters to food stalls and decorative markets, the ripple effect of commercial growth is visible across the city.”