Ganesh mandals protest action against businessman

Pune: Representatives of various Ganesh mandals staged a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters for slapping a fine of ₹3.20 crore on businessman Punit Balan for putting up advertisements in the city during the dahi handi festival.

The PMC slapped a fine of ₹ 3.20 crore on businessman Punit Balan for putting up advertisements in the city during the dahi handi festival. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC sky sign department on Tuesday issued the notice to Balan for placing flexes in the city without permission.

The protestors demanded the civic body to cancel the notice.

According to the joint statement to Pune municipal commissioner, chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar by the representatives of Ganesh mandals stated, PMC’s action against Balan is because the latter supports mandals in celebrating Hindu festivals. They alleged that public donations have reduced after the Covid pandemic and Balan is helping mandals through sponsorship.

The mandal representatives have appealed to the civic chief to act against the sky sigh department for issuing the notice and imposing hefty fine.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON