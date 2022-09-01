Ganeshkhind flyover project: PMC issues notices for land acquisition

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to property owners for land acquisition on Ganeshkhind road for the flyover project. The civic body will also acquire some land of Raj Bhavan for the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have issued notices to owners of land near Ganeshkhind road, including industrialist Abhay Firodia whose property is near the SPPU chowk. The administration will be meeting Maharashtra governor for some land of Raj Bhavan. Land owners are cooperating with PMC.”

Kumar said, “The Metro and double decker flyover at varsity chowk is a critical project. From SPPU chowk, vehicles are coming from Pashan, Baner, Aundh, Ganeshkhind road and the varsity. As there is heavy traffic, the civic body is trying to provide maximum road width for vehicles at the junction while carrying out the project work.”

PMC and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officers said, “Changes in traffic movement on the stretch will be introduced as per the need.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}