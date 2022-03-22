Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gang of six attack youth over personal enmity in Kothrud, one arrested

Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:54 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune police have booked six youths for physically assaulting a man and later attacking him with sharp weapons. The incident took place on Friday night, said officials.

According to the police, the victim, Sandesh Lahu Kadu, 20, lodged an FIR at the Konthrud police station on Saturday night.

The accused have been identified as Lakhan Lohire, 21, a resident of Shastrinagar, Kothrud; Rishikesh Thakur, 24, Dinesh Bodke, 22, Vijay Lasure, 21, all residents of Sutarddhara; Rohit Hanumant Ubhe,21, a resident of Bhugaon and Saurabh Kumbhar,34, a resident of Kothrud.

According to the Police, Thakur and Ubhe are history sheeters. On Friday, Kadu was chatting with his friends in Sutardhara when the attackers came and assaulted him with sharp weapons due to some personal enmity. The police have arrested Ubhe.

Police inspector Mahendra Jagtap, incharge of Kothrud police station said that one of the accused (Ubhe)has been arrested, while a manhunt was launched to arrest the other absconding accused in the case.

A case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage of 50), 447 (criminal trespass), 504 (provocation) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Kothrud police station

