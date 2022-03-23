Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gangster Gaja Marne’s son booked for rape
pune news

Gangster Gaja Marne’s son booked for rape

The accused shot an obscene video without the consent of the victim and threatened to upload it on social media, the complainant stated
The victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused befriended her and engaged in a physical relationship on multiple occasions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Son of notorious gangster Gajanan alias Gaja Marne has been booked for rape after a 22-year-old student filed a first information report (FIR) against him at Sinhagad police station on Monday.

Marne had recently joined ranks with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The victim, in her complaint, stated that the accused befriended her and engaged in a physical relationship on multiple occasions.

Later he shot an obscene video without the consent of the victim and threatened to upload it on social media, the complainant stated.

