Your Space: Free access to municipal garden is part of basic civic facilities

Garden is essential service

A PMC-run garden at Sukhasagar Nagar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

It is unacceptable. We are already paying taxes to the municipal corporation. Why should we also pay garden entry fee? The provision of a garden is an essential service that any local governing body should provide to its citizens free of charge.

Vijay Ovhal

It is an amenity

A garden is not merely a service; it is an amenity, and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should provide it without charging any fee. The idea of charging for services has emerged from the Smart City project. In reality, a garden is not a service but an amenity, and it is crucial to allocate land for gardens in the city’s development plan.

Anukush Kandagale

Private players will charge fee

There seems to be a hidden agenda in involving private hands in garden maintenance. Private players will not provide services for free and it raises doubts about the relevance of municipal garden department.

Mehaboob Sayyad

Private hands boost infra devp

The state is a welfare provider according to the constitutional principles. While privatisation helps in development of infrastructure, it should not affect basic services. Privatisation of civic services could lead to profit maximisation and monopoly.

Namdev Jagtap

Twice spending money on facility

The residents should unite to oppose such initiatives that negatively impact their daily lives. Handing over municipal gardens, set up by using taxpayers’ money, to private hands is like spending public money twice on the same facility.

Sharad Jadhav

Gardens are essential components of city life

While there is scarcity of open spaces in city areas due to rapid urbanisation, gardens and playgrounds are essential components of city life, as outlined in the development plan. Privatising these “lungs of the city” should always be opposed.

Prashant Kulkarni

Discrimination towards residents

Charging entry fees for gardens is discrimination towards residents. Only those who can afford the fees would enjoy the facility, creating a divide. It could also affect the health of children and senior citizens, particularly the marginalised and financially disadvantaged sections of society.

Laksmi Vardhaman

Seek aid from industries

Industries in the city could contribute funds through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to maintain the municipal gardens. Why should the burden of funding falls on taxpayers when industries could provide support to PMC.

Mahesh Vishwakarma

Denial of common people’s rights

Gardens are spaces for socialising, especially where people spend most of their time indoors. The importance of fresh air was underlined in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic. Charging fees for this facility is a denial of common people’s rights and an impediment to a healthy lifestyle.

Binavath Goud

