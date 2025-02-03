GBS survivors face long road to recovery after discharge

For survivors of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), being discharged from the hospital is just the beginning of a long and often difficult recovery with many requiring extensive physiotherapy, mental health support and long-term care to regain their mobility and independence, according to doctors. GBS is a treatable neurological condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness in the limbs, neck, face, and eyes. The symptoms include tingling, numbness, and in severe cases, difficulty walking, swallowing or breathing. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case in point is Akash (name changed), 30, a resident of Nanded Phata for whom it all began with what seemed like a routine case of diarrhoea on January 17. The next day, he was admitted to Pulse Multispecialty Hospital where he was diagnosed with GBS. Though he was discharged on January 31, he continues to be bedridden. “The doctors saved him but he has lost all strength in his limbs. After 15 days of treatment, there is some movement but he can barely lift his limbs. Doctors have advised us to continue physiotherapy for a month which should help. At such a young age, he is completely dependent on us for daily tasks but we are hopeful he will recover soon,” said his brother.

Similarly, Reena (name changed), 47, a resident of Kirkitwadi, developed mild fever and diarrhoea on January 8 but a week later, experienced tingling sensations and loss of strength in her limbs. Initially admitted to a local hospital, she was later shifted to Sahyadri Hospital on January 19. She was discharged on February 1 but her struggle is far from over. “She cannot walk or even eat on her own. We have to lift her just to make her sit. Doctors have told us physiotherapy is the key and she should regain her strength within a month,” said her husband.

In Thergaon, Vivan, 6, was admitted on January 14 to Ankura Hospital with limb weakness and was placed on ventilator support. His parents recalled that a week before the symptoms appeared, he had eaten samosas from a nearby shop and later developed fever and diarrhoea. “We couldn’t understand what was happening. He would cry when asked to write and then started complaining of leg pain and even fell down the stairs. Seeing him smile and hearing his voice after 12 days in the hospital gives us hope,” his mother said. Vivan was successfully treated and discharged from Ankura Hospital on January 28. Although he no longer needs a ventilator, Vivan still struggles with leg pain. Doctors are now considering supporting his movement with a walker.

Recovery trends and challenges

Dr Lomesh Bhirud, neurologist and neuro-interventionalist at Ruby Hall Clinic, explained that while there is no definitive cure for GBS, the treatment focuses on managing symptoms and providing supportive care. “Plasma exchange (plasmapheresis) or IV immunoglobulin (IVIG) therapy can reduce the severity and duration of symptoms. Physical therapy is often essential for rehabilitation and in severe cases, respiratory support may be required,” Dr Bhirud said.

While most GBS patients recover over time, recovery has been relatively swift during the current outbreak, with only about 10% of patients requiring extended rehabilitation, according to doctors.

Dr Rohidas Borse, head of medicine at B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, noted that five patients were recently discharged after successful treatment. “In previous cases, recovery would take months. But in the current outbreak, patients are recovering within one or two weeks,” Dr Borse said.

While most GBS patients regain their strength within three weeks, some may take two to three months, depending on their health, age and pre-existing illnesses. “Around 10% of discharged patients remain bedridden for longer,” Dr Borse said.

The Maharashtra public health department has reported 149 suspected and confirmed cases of GBS across the state, with 38 patients having been successfully treated and sent home till Sunday evening. Even after discharge however, it remains a long road to recovery for GBS survivors. With consistent physiotherapy and family support, many hope to reclaim their independence but the journey remains fraught with challenges.