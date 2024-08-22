Girl among four minors booked for sexual abuse of female friend 

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two of her friends, aged 16 and 17, on separate occasions and a case has been filed at Samarth police station regarding the same, officials said on Wednesday. According to the Police, the incident was reported in April in which a total of four minors, including a girl were involved. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Following the disclosure of these incidents to her family, her father filed a case on Tuesday under relevant sections. According to the Police, the incident was reported in April in which a total of four minors, including a girl were involved.

Police officials said, the accused were identified as 16 and 17-year-old boys and they were detained after the registration FIR report against them by the father of the victim. In addition to that, two more minors including a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were booked by the police for allegedly playing roles in facilitating the incidents. Police said the accused girl and the victim were living in the nearby area.

Police investigation revealed that the accused girl forced the victim to consume alcohol at the home of the 16-year-old boy, where another assault allegedly took place and was recorded on the boy’s mobile phone. A case has been filed at Samarth police station under sections 378 and 328 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.