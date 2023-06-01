Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fire damages godown in Wagholi

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 01, 2023 12:48 AM IST

A fire broke out at a godown storing dairy products on the Pune-Ahmednagar Road in Wagholi on Wednesday, said officials.

Fire brigade officials said that the godown owner had made residential arrangement for workers outside of the godown premises and hence no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Two fire tenders and a team of seven to eight firemen rushed to the spot after being alerted at around 4:10 am.

Vijay Mahajan, a fire brigade official, said, “The fire spread across the godown on 3,000 square feet and damaged stored milk products, including cheese, milk, cream and buttermilk, and took more than two hours to douse it. No injury or casualty was reported.”

Fire brigade officials said that the godown owner had made residential arrangement for workers outside of the godown premises and hence no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. However, dairy products and a pick-up tempo were damaged in the blaze.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said officials.

