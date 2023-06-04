Accused in cheating case escapes through train’s toilet window

A 28-year-old accused, who was arrested by Pune city police from Bengal escaped from a train near Nagpur when he was being brought to Pune, police said. However, another accused in a cheating case has been safely transported to Pune. Police informed that on Friday evening when the train was near Nagpur, accused Jana asked for a toilet break and entered the train’s toilet. After some time, growing suspicious, police forced open the door and found that the accused had escaped from the toilet window. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Both the culprits, Sanjay Tapankumar Jana and Saurabh Maiti worked as goldsmiths in Pune, and according to police, Jana’s employer entrusted him with approximately 381 grams of gold to craft ornaments.

However, during the first week of May, both individuals absconded from Pune, taking the gold stash with them. Subsequently, their employer filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust with the Faraskhana police on May 6.

After analysing technical data, a team of police traced the accused in Bengal and arrested them in the last week. After obtaining transit remand from the local court, Pune city police started the journey towards Pune with the accused in Duronto Express.

Police informed that on Friday evening when the train was near Nagpur, accused Jana asked for a toilet break and entered the train’s toilet. After some time, growing suspicious, police forced open the door and found that the accused had escaped from the toilet window.

Police have initiated a search operation in the locality and have assured that they will nab the accused soon.