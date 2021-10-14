Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Good to satisfactory air quality till October 17: Safar forecast
pune news

Good to satisfactory air quality till October 17: Safar forecast

On Thursday, Kothrud and Pashan has good air quality, whereas Shivajinagar showed moderate air quality. Various reports by Safar showed that a major contributor to worsening air quality in the city is pollution by vehicles
As the monsoon exits for this year, the air quality in Pune has remained satisfactory, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar). (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 10:33 PM IST
By Namrata Devikar

As the monsoon exits for this year, the air quality in Pune has remained satisfactory, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Pune is forecasted to be in a good range on Thursday.

On Thursday, Kothrud and Pashan has good air quality, whereas Shivajinagar showed moderate air quality. Various reports by Safar showed that a major contributor to worsening air quality in the city is pollution by vehicles.

“AQI is forecasted to remain good to satisfactory till October 17,” stated Safar officials.

On Thursday, PM 2.5, that is, particles in the air with a diametre of less than 2.5 micrometres, is 46 and falls in the satisfactory range. Whereas, PM10, particles in the air with a diametre of less than 10 micrometres, was at 76 on Thursday.

Dr BS Murthy, director of Safar and scientist at IITM said that as the temperature lowers, there is a chance of rise in pollution.

“Overall AQI on Thursday was 76 which is satisfactory. In winter, as the air settles the pollution tends to rise. And hence, we see air quality worsens during winter. As of now, Pune city will have good to satisfactory air quality in the next few days,” said Murthy.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Petrol crosses 110/litre mark, diesel at 99.36/litre and CNG hiked by 2.6/kg in Pune

10 solid waste plants not functional, PMC to recover 9.71 crore from firm

Mula-Mutha riverfront development project approved without discussion

IT engineer duped to the tune of 73.59 lakh by online fraudster
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP