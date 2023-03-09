Goon attacks roadside vendor in Pune with koyta over protection money

An accused attacked a 33-year-old roadside vendor and damaged his shop with kotya in Pimpri-Chinchwad after the latter refused to pay “hafta” (protection money) of ₹500.

(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the complainant Sachin Vilas Kadam of Morewasti in Chikhali runs a snacks stall at Spine Road in Moshi.

On Tuesday, the accused Sunil alias Anna Pisal from Moshi approached Kadam around 10:30 pm when he was closing his shop and allegedly demanded protection money.

A police official said that when Kadam refused to pay the money, the accused abused and vandalised his shop and threatened customers with kotya.

The MIDC Bhosari police have registered a complaint and no arrest has been made, said police.

The police have filed a case under Sections 384, 323, 427, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.