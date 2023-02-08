Goons threaten hotelier with sickle, extort money; case registered

PUNE Pimpri Police, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against unidentified individuals for threatening, assaulting a hotelier and extorting ₹1,500 from the cash counter while brandishing sickles and swords at him and his workers.

A complaint was filed by Balkrishna Jitman Shershth (33), a resident of Pimpri. He is the owner of ‘Hitler Cross Chinese’ restaurant near Masulkar bus stop in Pimpri. As per his complaint, on Sunday at around 11:30 pm a group of five to six people entered the hotel and started abusing him and his staffers, they all were wearing masks.

Police said, when Shershth tried to resist them, they threatened him with swords, sickles, and wooden sticks and thrashed him. Later they took ₹1,500 from the cash counter. While leaving the hotel they vandalized the hotel and fled the spot.

Police officials from Pimpri police station said, “As per a complaint filed by the owner of the hotel, we have registered a case against unknown people.”

Police said they have collected CCTV footage from the locality and found that five people were involved in the incident and they are trying to ascertain their identity.

A case has been registered at Pimpri police station under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Arms Act.