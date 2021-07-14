Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Government lawyer booked for accepting bribe

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:41 PM IST
A government lawyer was booked for demanding and accepting a bribe from a defence lawyer in the Khed court on Wednesday. A trap was set by the Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as additional government pleader Devendra Madhukar Sonnis (57) working at additional sessions court of Khed.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 53-year-old lawyer whose client was arrested in a case and awaiting bail. The bribe was allegedly demanded in order to purposefully help the defence lawyer secure bail for his client, according to the complaint.

“The complainant is a lawyer and for an NOC to help during the bail hearing of his client, the accused public servant asked for 5,000 bribe and accepted 3,500,” read a statement from ACB Pune.

The demand and transactions happened on three occasions including July 1, July 6 and July 7 and the trap was set by deputy superintendent of police Vijaymala Pawar of ACB Pune.

A case under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act Was registered at Khed police station of Pune rural police.

