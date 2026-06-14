Govt considering ‘single parent child’ category in college admission forms

The state government is considering the inclusion of a separate “single parent child” category in college admission forms as part of a broader initiative to support children of single mothers pursuing higher and technical education, and plan suitable measures. The proposal follows the state government’s announcement during the budget session to formulate a separate policy for single mothers. (HT FILE)

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday directed the formation of a high-level committee to prepare a framework for the scheme and ensure its implementation.

Patil said, “The initiative, being undertaken jointly by the state government and the directorate of higher education, will help children of single mothers gain better access to higher education and avail themselves of relevant government welfare schemes.”

To understand the ground situation and streamline the registration process, an online meeting of principals from around 1,500 colleges across the state will be held on June 17.

Meanwhile, the state convenor of the Sau Ekal Mahila Samiti, Heramb Kulkarni, recently visited the directorate of higher education in Pune to discuss the administrative framework and the future course of action required for the implementation of the policy.

The proposal follows the state government’s announcement during the budget session to formulate a separate policy for single mothers. A committee under the chairpersonship of the commissioner of the women and child development department has already been constituted for this purpose. Director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar and Kulkarni are members of the committee.

The higher and technical education department will now constitute a separate high-level committee under Patil’s guidance. The committee will study issues related to admission forms, hostel facilities, counselling services and other support mechanisms before submitting its recommendations to the government.