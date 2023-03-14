Govt employees start indefinite strike for OPS; services affected in Pune

Many government, semi government, teaching and non-teaching staff took part in the state-wide strike seeking the old pension scheme.

Protest by government employees at Central building, Pune station on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protestors are seeking pension benefits for government employees who joined the service after 2005. Government authorities have cited financial burden as reason for not executing the pension scheme.

Nurses from Sassoon General Hospital said, “Though the government has promised to appoint a committee, we are not convinced by the decision. We don’t like to go on strike as it would affect patients’ treatment, but the government is not listening to our demands.”

Apart from some political leaders, even the employees who are getting pension benefits supported the strike.

Teachers extend support

Teachers from the state who are conducting Class 10 and 12 board examinations have decided to not check board papers unless the state government implements the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Teachers from across the state have made clear that they will be supporting an indefinite strike called for the restoration of OPS. A union of teachers has decided that they will not evaluate the papers,” said one of the teachers requesting anonymity who went to attend the strike.

Vilas Sutar, a SSC (Secondary School Certificate) student, said, “If the strike is extended for long period, then our admission process for class 11 will be delayed. Government should come out with a solution as many students will suffer if results are delayed.”

Pawan Rathi, who is appearing for HSC (Higher Secondary School Certificate) exam, said, “Due to the strike of teachers, many students are developing a fear that they will not be able to get admission in universities from other cities if the results get delayed”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nikita Bajoriya, a parent, said, “A strike should not have been called during the exam of Class 10 and 12 as it impacts students’ mental health. Government should resolve the issue at the earliest.”

Protesting employees raised slogans like “only one mission, restore old pension”. Vishwas Katkar, the convenor of a committee of nearly 35 unions representing state government employees, semi-government staffers and teachers, said their members in all 36 districts of Maharashtra are participating in the stir.

Services in hospitals, educational institutes, government establishments, tax offices and even the district collector offices were completely shut, Katkar claimed.

“There will be no compromise on the issue and OPS must be restored. Since 2004, government employees (barring armed forces personnel) are covered under the National Pension System (NPS), a contributory scheme where the payout is market-linked and return-based,” Katkar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Government employees in several states have been agitating for OPS, which was discontinued in 2003. Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent of his/her last drawn salary.

There was no need for contribution by employees. Under the NPS, a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution.

The money is invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and returns are market-linked.

(With agency inputs)