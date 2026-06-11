Grape-Nuts and the Indian summer

On April 17, 1919, a sharp-tongued anonymous letter from a Poona doctor appeared in a Bombay newspaper, offering urgent seasonal advice. Despite its name, Grape-Nuts contained neither grapes nor nuts. (HT)

“Were we to pursue the plan of eating the heat-producing breakfasts in summer, which we found beneficial to our well-being in winter, a highly feverish state of blood would be produced, and inflammatory diseases created. Hence, less fats, sweets, and starch, as in fine flour, are needed. Muscle-building foods, such as the darker portions of grains, milk, lean meats, fowl, and fish, should be preferred. Use the early salads and cooling vegetables which succeed each other in this season. The delightful berry and melon should be freely eaten,” the letter read.

But the doctor’s real target was not merely the local diet. He went on to caution readers against a heavily advertised breakfast cereal whose manufacturers claimed it was a “great summer food” with remarkable health benefits.

“The breakfast food has no benefits of fruit and nuts,” the doctor wrote. “It is simply bread, and bread does not cure kidney ailments or nervous indispositions.”

Though the letter did not name the cereal, it was almost certainly referring to Grape-Nuts.

Developed in 1897 by Charles W. Post, Grape-Nuts emerged after Post studied the grain-based health foods produced at the Battle Creek Sanitarium run by John Harvey Kellogg. At the time, health reformers in the United States were experimenting with cereals that were easy to digest and could replace the heavy meat-centred breakfasts then common in American households. Unlike porridges and breakfast mushes, Grape-Nuts was a ready-to-eat packaged food that required no cooking.

Despite its name, it contained neither grapes nor nuts. Post likely chose the name because of the fruity aroma produced during manufacturing and the nutty crunch of the finished product. The cereal was made from wheat, barley, salt and yeast. Sprouted barley was ground and mixed with whole wheat flour in a ratio of one part barley to two parts wheat. The mixture was treated like bread dough, raised with yeast and baked. The resulting brown bread was then ground and dried for several hours until it became the familiar crunchy granules.

Post attributed virtually all human ailments to “faulty diet” and marketed Grape-Nuts as a natural food capable of enhancing health and vitality. According to advertising copy, it was a food “in any time of trouble”, ideal for rebuilding strength during convalescence. It was often promoted alongside Postum, a coffee substitute made from roasted wheat and molasses.

The age of heavily advertised breakfast foods was just beginning, and Post was among its most aggressive promoters. Through newspapers and magazines, he made extravagant claims for Grape-Nuts. Early advertisements asserted that “the system will absorb a greater amount of nourishment from one pound of Grape-Nuts than from ten pounds of meat, wheat, oats, or bread.” Such claims even appeared on product packaging until the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 rendered them illegal. Advertising, however, remained a loophole through which Post continued to market the cereal’s supposed remedial virtues.

One of his most successful strategies was testimonial advertising. Anonymous endorsements claimed that Grape-Nuts cured everything from appendicitis and dyspepsia to kidney disease. Advertisements in magazines such as The New York Magazine of Mystery invited readers to submit testimonials, with prizes ranging from $2 to $10 awarded for the best submissions.

These testimonials credited Grape-Nuts with curing catarrh of the stomach, dyspepsia, and weakness caused by pneumonia and typhoid. It was promoted as a “brain and nerve builder” that improved memory, purified the blood, built muscle, and even cured “modern diseases of teeth and gums”.

The cereal’s marketing also drew upon the language of self-discipline and moral reform that shaped many American health movements of the period. Grape-Nuts advertisements frequently appeared in Protestant publications around the world because the product embodied values associated with Protestant culture in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries: temperance, restraint in eating habits, industry, productivity, and the belief that maintaining a healthy body was a moral responsibility. Presented as a simple, nourishing and scientifically endorsed food, Grape-Nuts promised energy and mental efficiency without indulgence. Its image of wholesome nourishment resonated strongly with ideals of moderation, hard work and self-improvement.

Scientific scrutiny, however, challenged many of these claims. In 1904, the Michigan State Agricultural College published the results of experiments comparing popular breakfast foods and concluded that Grape-Nuts was no more nutritious than ordinary wheat bread. In 1910, Collier’s Weekly successfully defended itself in a lawsuit brought by Post after accusing the company of false advertising.

Following these setbacks, Post abandoned claims that Grape-Nuts contained more nourishment than any other food available in the United States.

Yet criticism at home did little to hinder the cereal’s expansion abroad. When Grape-Nuts reached India in the first decade of the twentieth century, it was enthusiastically marketed as a “summer food”. Many consumers found it attractive simply because it eliminated the need for cooking during the hot season. Softened with milk or cream, it was also promoted as suitable for children and the elderly.

Domestic advice columns embraced the product. On April 8, 1911, a Bombay newspaper recommended Grape-Nuts as the ideal answer to summer breakfast fatigue:

“A complete change in breakfast would, at this time of year, improve the health of anyone. Meat, potatoes, and coffee become tiresome. The system calls for a change, but what to? Hot and half-cooked pastry is unattractive. Vegetables taste good but furnish too little nourishment to sustain one until the next meal, particularly if brain work is required. A most appetising, convenient, and healthful breakfast can be made on Grape-Nuts (a ready-cooked food), a little cream or milk, some fruit and perhaps two soft eggs.”

Similarly, a woman’s column in a Bombay newspaper on April 12, 1905, described Grape-Nuts with cream, fruit and a lightly cooked egg as an ideal summer breakfast capable of sustaining the body until midday. The article also recommended Grape-Nuts-based desserts for luncheon and supper, claiming they reduced the heat and effort of cooking and left one feeling “internally ten degrees cooler”.

Advertisements for Grape-Nuts continued to appear in Indian newspapers and magazines well into the mid-twentieth century. Manufacturers supplied recipes for dishes such as Grape-Nuts croquettes, Grape-Nuts soup, oysters fried in Grape-Nuts, turkey stuffed with Grape-Nuts, and baked tomatoes with Grape-Nuts.

The Poona doctor’s warning, it seems, had little impact, at least in the printed record that followed.