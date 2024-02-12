 Green activists hold ‘mundan andolan’ over damage to trees at Metro Eco Park in Ravet - Hindustan Times
Green activists hold ‘mundan andolan’ over damage to trees at Metro Eco Park in Ravet

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 12, 2024 07:18 AM IST

Prashant Raul, a green activist, said, that in the past few months over 140 trees at the park were damaged and destroyed due to lack of maintenance.

Alleging negligence by district administration leading to damage and death of trees at Metro Eco Park in Ravet, green activists on Sunday staged a ‘mundan protest’. The activists claimed the administration is purposefully neglecting the trees in and around the city.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) approved the establishment of an Eco Park in 2016 to compensate for the trees cut down during the Maha-Metro construction work.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) approved the establishment of an Eco Park in 2016 to compensate for the trees cut down during the Maha-Metro construction work. (HT FILE)

At least a dozen green activists shaved off their heads and displayed banners opposing the administration’s decision to prohibit public entry into the park.

The activists had even held a ten-day hunger strike protesting the damage caused to the trees due to the fault of the administration.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) approved the establishment of an Eco Park in 2016 to compensate for the trees cut down during the Maha-Metro construction work.

The park was later handed over to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

However, after the administration in September 2023 decided to set up an election commission building at the park, and since then the trees have been under threat claim activists.

Prashant Raul, a green activist, said, that in the past few months over 140 trees at the park were damaged and destroyed due to lack of maintenance.

“In the past eight days, more than 3 lakh litres of water have been given to the trees in the park through tankers. We won’t let these trees die and will fight for the trees,” he said.

Environmentalists and citizens took on the task of planting rare species from the Sahyadri mountain range. Over six years, they successfully nurtured 1,000 trees from 250 different species, creating a new ecosystem. The group claimed since the administration has taken over the park, they have stopped entry to the public with the intention to kill the trees and develop the remaining land.

A senior official from the district collector’s office on anonymity said, the allegations are baseless, and the trees are getting all the required care and attention. “The boundary wall around the park is protecting the trees and the PWD is given the responsibility to provide water to the trees. No trees are under threat,” the official said.

Follow Us On