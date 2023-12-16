Greens urge PMC to use double-decker water tank at Hanuman Tekdi

Environmentalists are requesting the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to explore double-decker water tanks, similar to what Nagpur Municipal Corporation is erecting, to protect a significant area of Hanuman Tekdi from damage

PMC has planned three water tanks at Hanuman Tekdi; two are elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) and one is at ground level ground storage reservoir ((GSR). (HT PHOTO)

Under the 24x7 water scheme, PMC plans to build 82 water tanks. Out of this, the civic body has completed work on 44 overhead water tanks so far. Work on 20 such tanks is underway and the tender process for 16 has been completed. The civic body is still looking for land for two more tanks.

Sushma Date, member of Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti, who started ‘Save Hanuman Tekdi’ movement an online petition to save the hills, said, “PMC should look for structural designs that can optimally place the elevated tank above the ground level tank which will save a large part of the tekdi from destruction. Double-decker tanks are being constructed in Nagpur and this model could be replicated here.”

“Until all possibilities for minimising the destruction on tekdi are explored, PMC must not begin any construction activities on the hill,” she added.

PMC has planned three water tanks at Hanuman Tekdi; two are elevated storage reservoirs (ESR) and one is at ground level ground storage reservoir ((GSR). The work of one ESR has started near Fergusson College and the work of two other tanks is under progress at BMCC College.

Environmentalists have been opposing the tanks on Hanuman Tekdi since 2017 when PMC proposed the plan. They filed a case in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against cutting trees. However, the NGT gave a verdict in favour of the PMC.

According to the Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti, the elevated tanks at Hanuman Tekdi will be 62 feet tall and supported by 10 to 15 pillars. A 3-meter compound wall will surround the tanks, restricting public access to nearly 1 hectare of the tekdi. An approach road is also in the plans to provide access to the site.

Since this land is part of a reserved forest, the PMC has obtained all the required clearances from the forest department and the Ministry of Environment under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA). Excavation on a portion of the site was already carried out in 2017.

According to PMC water supply department officials, the water tank will help to supply regular and equitable water for Kothrud and some parts of the Senapati Bapat area.

Prasanna Joshi, executive engineer of PMC water supply department, said, “The Nagpur civic body is experimenting with the double-decker water tanks. Before deciding on anything, we need to thoroughly study the details. We must explore all the possibilities of using double-decker water tanks.”

Another official of the water supply department requesting anonymity, said, “We’ve already begun working and finished all the tender processes. It’s challenging to consider other options now. Also, using the double-decker water tank for a significant project poses a risk.”

The total land for three tanks is around one acre, he said.