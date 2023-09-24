Groundwater survey in PCMC to address water scarcity

Pune: To address the pressing concerns related to scarcity and quality of water in Pimpri-Chinchwad, researchers from the Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM), a city-based not-for-profit organisation, will start a survey from Monday to revive the groundwater resources in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) areas.

To address water scarcity and water quality issues in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a city-based organisation will start a survey from Monday to revive the groundwater resources in the areas.

The voluntary three-day survey will be conducted with the help of housing societies and private organisations. A similar survey was carried out by ACWADAM in Pune city four years ago. The Pimpri-Chinchwad survey will also cover industries, according to officials.

Jairaj Rajguru, senior researcher, ACWADAM, said, “In our initial phase, we will cover dug wells, borewells, and springs within the PCMC vicinity. We will measure water levels and conduct thorough water quality assessments.

“At ACWADAM we have developed a simple methodology for mapping aquifers using the same for different studies in India. During the survey, we will use the same methodology to map the aquifers in the twin city. As PCMC is an industrial hub, even industries will be included in the survey. Later, our report will provide observations and suggestions needed to revive the groundwater resources in the twin city.”

Ravindra Sinha, founder, NGO Bhujal Abhiyan, said, “The survey will help to identify reasons behind the decline in groundwater level and give solutions needed to increase the vital resource. To meet the city’s increasing water requirements due to rapid urbanisation, there is a need to shift focus on groundwater and conduct initiatives to its levels. Water levels in borewells, wells and springs prior to and post-monsoon will be studied. In the upcoming days, the team will reach out to residents and societies in PCMC area. We appeal to citizens to extend their support to our efforts.”

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman, Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), said, for long the twin city has been facing water shortage and water cuts. The housing societies and federation will participate in the survey and provide support to identify the issues to address water crisis.

