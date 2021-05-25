GST deputy commissioner among two killed in e-way mishap

A deputy commissioner-level officer of the Goods and service tax (GST) department from Mumbai was among two people who died in a collision between an SUV and a truck along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway stretch in Kamshet area of Pune on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as GST deputy commissioner Abhijeet Ramling Gawle (45), his friend Shankar Gaura Yetnal (45), his wife Shilpa Gawle (40) and their driver Pandit Khandu Pawar (37), all residents of Mumbai, according to the police.

The accident occurred at the 76km mark along the expressway around 8 am when the Gawle family and their friend were travelling through Pune to their native place in a white Toyota Innova Crysta registered in Ratnagiri.

“From what we have gathered so far, it looks like their driver tried to get past two vehicles from the middle lane and while overtaking, he rammed into the back of a truck. The passenger side traveller (GST deputy commissioner) and the one sitting behind him were killed while the driver of the car and the one sitting behind him were injured,” said constable Viraj Kamthe of Kamshet police station.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Kamshet police station.

Police Naik Mithun Dhende is investigating the case.