Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gujarat wife tracks cheating husband to hotel in Bavdhan using GPS
pune news

Gujarat wife tracks cheating husband to hotel in Bavdhan using GPS

PUNE A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS and found the two in a luxury hotel in Pune, with the woman registered under her name
A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A man from Surat, Gujarat and his extra-marital partner from Chandigarh were booked after his wife tracked his car using GPS and found the two in a luxury hotel in Pune, with the woman registered under her name.

The car GPS led the woman to a hotel in Bavdhan, Mulshi on October 21, 2020. However, a case was registered around midnight on Tuesday.

While the complainant and her husband live in Surat, Gujarat, the woman her husband is suspected to be cheating on her with, is a resident of Yamunanagar in Chandigarh, according to police. The man allegedly told her that he was going to Bengaluru in Karnataka for a meeting. However, as the woman suspected her husband, tracked his car, an SUV registered in Guajrat, using GPS and found the location where he stopped.

She called the hotel in Bavdhan, Pune and enquired about who was staying in the room with him. She later went to the hotel and found CCTV footage of the two together and recorded it on her phone. She further found that her husband had used her name and Aadhaar card to book the room.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP