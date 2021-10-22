Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Gunfight at Uralikanchan leaves 2 dead, 1 injured
pune news

Gunfight at Uralikanchan leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Police believe an inter-gang rivalry over control of the illegal sand mining trade in Uralikanchan is the prime reason behind the daylight gunfight killings
Two men were shot dead and a third was injured after a gunfight between rival criminal gangs broke out near the Sonai hotel at Uralikanchan, some 30km from Pune on the Solapur highway on Friday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 07:13 PM IST
By Nadeem Inamdar

PUNE Two men were shot dead and a third was injured after a gunfight between rival criminal gangs broke out near the Sonai hotel at Uralikanchan, some 30km from Pune on the Solapur highway on Friday afternoon.

One of the deceased has been identified as Santosh Jagtap, a resident of Rahu, while the other man killed has been identified as Swagat Bapu Khaire (24).

Police believe an inter-gang rivalry over control of the illegal sand mining trade in the area is the prime reason behind the daylight killings.

DCP Namrata Patil and senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi reached the spot immediately after the incident.

DCP Patil said, “Two persons have been shot dead. Jagtap was killed by Khaire while his bouncer (security guard), fired at Khaire which led to his death. We have lodged a case and no arrests have been made so far. It is a case of gang rivalry and all angles are being probed.”

RELATED STORIES

Police have recovered three empty cartridges from the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP