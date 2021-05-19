Gurudwara at Camp launches “Free Oxygen Langar Sewa”

Pune: The Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, Camp, has launched “Free Oxygen Langar Sewa” for Covid patients who are prescribed medical oxygen and are finding it difficult to get hospital beds.

The initiative by Gurudwara Saheb, Rotary Club of Poona and Gurudwara Panvel provides oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinders for home use for free on returnable basis. They have also initiated jumbo oxygen cylinder bank to support hospitals in case of emergency.

An ardaas (prayer) was performed attended by joint charity commissioner SM Bokey, Pune Cantonment Board CEO Amit Kumar and members of Rotary Club of Poona and Gurudwara Saheb.

“After we launched the service in the city, we received call from Hyderabad and Secunderabad. We immediately dispatched 15 Jumbo, 50 mega and 20 small to gurudwara at Hyderabad and Secunderabad for oxygen support,” said Rotarian Narendra Pal Singh.

For locals, there are 25 oxygen cylinders and 20 were provided to needy patients within an hour of launching the service.

Kiran Awate, who came to collect an oxygen cylinder, said, “My brother was admitted for one month in the hospital due to Covid. On discharge, the doctor advised him to breathe using oxygen facility. In the market, a new oxygen cylinder cost up to a one lakh and for rent, there are packages starting from ₹25,000 for 15 days. A colleague suggested contacting the gurudwara and I came here to collect the cylinder for free. They gave me the cylinder on trust, for which I am thankful.”

Kumar said, “This gurudwara has been offering similar public service since the Covid outbreak last year by supporting migrants, providing medical kits and equipment to hospitals and medical centres, and holding langars.”