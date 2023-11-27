Guv appoints 7 members to SPPU academic council

Ramesh Bais, the Governor of Maharashtra and the chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has appointed seven members to the varsity’s academic council. The membership of the elected representatives is valid till August 31, 2027, or until the terms of Sections 63 and 64 of the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, or the orders issued by the Government of Maharashtra, whichever comes first.

Vijay Khare, the SPPU’s in-charge registrar, has issued a circular in this regard. Accordingly, the nominated members include Prof Sunil Bhagwat, the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, and Makarand Joshi, the director of Research and Development Establishment Engineers.

Similarly, Deepak Karandikar, president of the Maratha Chamber of Commerce and Industries and Agriculture, Prof Dilip Ukevice-chancellor of Maharashtra National Law University, Pramod Pandey, the vice-chancellor of the Deccan College Postgraduate and Research Institute, Sandeep Shahare, director-in-charge of Film and Television Institute of India and Brigadier Arjun Mitra, group commander of the NCC Pune, have also been nominated.