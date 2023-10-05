Hackathon for LGBTQ, persons with disabilities in Pune on October 7

The National HRD Network (NHRDN), Pune chapter, will organise the second national flagship conference “Samaaveshan - 2023” on diversity, equity, inclusion and belongingness in association with Fergusson College in the city on October 7.

The conference with a specially curated theme will see participation from the LGBTQ cohort and experts on persons with disabilities.

“Large corporates are extremely committed towards inclusion and they have mandates and targets to hire and retain diverse candidates. However, in doing so, they face several barriers. In this hackathon, corporates will share their real-life challenges while inducting diverse candidates,” said Aman Rajaballi, president NHRDN.

Various teams, including a mix of corporates and students, are participating in the event which started on Thursday.

They will be taken through a guided technique called ‘design thinking’ and at the end of the day, they will arrive at a solution to their problems. The top three best solutions will be presented on October 7, at the ‘Samaveshan -2023’ conference and winners will be felicitated.

The results, and solutions of all the participating teams will be documented as case studies and shared with academia and corporates as a part of best practices and solutions to some of the inclusion problems.

“A discussion and deliberation on PWD (people with disability) ongoing hiring drive led by NHRDN Pune chapter, which started in February 2023 and will be running throughout the year at the national level,” said Sucheta Dhere, WiMLDS Pune, founder and one of the organisers.

“Other discussions include, fostering bias-free environment, diversity dialogues: LGBTQ+ and beyond, integrating diversability, concluded by a very result and action-oriented plan and outcome – ally to action,” he said.

