Hadapsar police apprehend six juveniles of ‘Koyta’ gang for extortion

Hadapsar police apprehended six members of a gang on Wednesday for threatening citizens with sharp weapons for extorting money. According to cops, the accused were found with choppers hanging to their waists, targeting innocents including commuters and wayfarers at secluded spots and public places in Hadapsar. Some citizens even shared videos on social media, showing the accused harassing ordinary citizens.

Hadapsar police station in-charge Arvind Gokule said that following the incident, a special police patrol team under Police Sub Inspector (PSI) Avinash Shinde was constituted and an FIR against six unknown persons from the ‘Koyta’ gang was lodged.

“We have arrested six accused, all minors, and our team investigated their role and probed those involved in various anti-social acts. The miscreants are currently in police custody and have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (Attempt to murder),” he said.

Irked by the constant menace of the gang members, residents had petitioned CM Eknath Shinde, requesting his intervention in the matter. Some of the locals even marched in large numbers to Hadapsar police station, demanding immediate action against the syndicate.

In their complaint, citizens complained that the gang members were stealing gold ornaments from women and threatening grocery store traders, vegetable vendors, and kiosk operators for extortion.

As per police, the majority of the accused are minors, who were discovered waving sharp weapons at their targets with the intent of establishing their hold in the Manjari area.

The other localities affected by the gangsters include Bhekrainagar, Kalepadal, Gondhalenagar, Solapur Road, Manjari-Mundhwa road and Mahadeonagar.

The CCTV footage obtained by the police revealed that the accused were involved in cases of physical assault and stone pelting. Cops clarified that there is no group by the name ‘Koyta’ gang, but stated that the sobriquet would have naturally come from gangs that have choppers (koyta) in their possession.

“We believe in offering better police service to the citizens. We are committed round the clock to protect and serve the residents of Hadapsar,” Gokule further said.

Interestingly, outgoing Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta had instructed all police stations to prevent minors from being attracted to crime. A list of young criminals was prepared, and all police station personnel were instructed to keep track of them and monitor their daily activities. With so many juveniles joining the fray, it had become tricky for cops to identify and apprehend the anti-social elements.