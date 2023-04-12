Passengers demand proper parking facility at Hadapsar railway station

Passengers who commute via Hadapsar railway station have been complaining of the chaos being witnessed as there is lack of parking facility. Those who come to pick-up or drop passengers have to park their vehicles else where. However, the Pune railway division has stated that the tender for making an authorised parking space was given to a contractor, however, he quit mid-way due to less response and now new tenders are being released.

Currently there are four platforms at Hadapsar railway station and one foot over bridge for passengers to cross the railway tracks. (SHANKAR NARAYAN)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pawan Joshi, a passenger said, “There was an authorised facility before the pandemic, however, now the passengers and relatives who come to pick them up have to suffer as there is lack of parking space.”

Amil Annal who frequently goes to drop his family at Hadapsar railway station said, “My family travels to Hyderabad from Hadapsar railway station and every time I go to drop or pick them up, there is no parking space. The railway division must provide basic facility such as parking.”

Currently there are four platforms at Hadapsar railway station and one foot over bridge for passengers to cross the railway tracks. The station is on the Mundhwa-Kharadi bypass road in Hadapsar area and has only one approach road to come to the station through the main road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pune railway divisional manager Indu Dubey said, “Tender was allotted to run the parking lot at Hadapsar station, however, contractor left in six months as there was less response due to limited train operation. Now that there are more trains from this station, fresh tender has been floated.”