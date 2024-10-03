Menu Explore
Haj tour agent booked for cheating pilgrims 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 03, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The crime took place between July 6 and 31, 2024. No arrests have been made so far regarding the case

A Haj tour agent was booked by cantonment police on Tuesday for cheating pilgrims of 1.65 lakh. The FIR was lodged by the victim Nazia Harun Shaikh (42), a resident of Laxminagar against Rauf Maniyar, who took 70,000 each against four persons of the victim’s family for the Haj pilgrimage. Out of the amount 2.8 lakh, the accused did not pay 1.65 lakh amount meant for the tour operator and cheated the victim. The police have invoked BNS sections 316 (2) and 318 (4) against the accused. The crime took place between July 6 and 31, 2024. No arrests have been made so far regarding the case. 

The police have invoked BNS sections 316 (2) and 318 (4) against the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
