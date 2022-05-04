Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: Pune Police detain MNS workers

The MNS workers performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud and Kasture chowk maruti temple. Prashant Kanojia, Suraj Pandit and Tejas Mane performed the Aarti after which the police detained them
MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple on Wednesday. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 09:52 PM IST
As Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by May 4, MNS workers on Wednesday performed Maha Aarti at some places following which the police detained them.

The MNS claimed that many mosques cooperated on Wednesday morning and did not play the azaan on loudspeakers. But in the same breath, the party warned that it would keep a lookout if the azaan was played again on loudspeakers and in that event, the MNS would play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques as directed by the party president.

MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed the Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth. After the aarti, the police detained Shinde and other MNS workers. MNS leader Shinde said, “Those playing loudspeakers atop illegal mosques are free and police is taking action against MNS workers who are appealing citizens to follow the law.”

The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud. The Aarti was performed at Kasture chowk maruti temple. Prashant Kanojia, Suraj Pandit and Tejas Mane performed the Aarti after which the police detained them. MNS claimed that many mosques preferred to follow the law but this should not be the case only for one day but forever as suggested by Thackeray. As MNS had given an ultimatum till Wednesday, the police were on alert mode since the morning. Even MNS workers were on the lookout for the next move but overall the city remained peaceful without any unwanted incident.

