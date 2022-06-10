Har Ghar Dastak campaign elicits desired response in Pune

PUNE At a time when the Pune district has reported 211 Covid-19 cases as on Thursday – which is the highest since the past two months of a flattening curve – the government’s ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign is getting the desired response.

The ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign was originally initiated last year to conduct door-to-door vaccination and aims at reaching the eligible demographic groups for the first, second and precautionary doses. However, the health department was able to inoculate more beneficiaries in the 12 to 18 years’ age group with the precautionary dose through the campaign.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that the ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0’ campaign involves motivating individuals to finish their vaccination. “As cases are increasing, this campaign will help individuals finish their vaccination. More and more individuals are now going outside and sometimes they are not able to take the dose due to work commitments. Through this door-to-door campaign, we have tried to reach the maximum number of people at home and encourage inoculation,” said Dr Desai.

The objective of the “Har Ghar Dastak 2.0” campaign is to vaccinate and saturate the eligible population groups for first, second and precaution doses through door-to-door campaigns

The campaign intends to cover the high-risk population (60 years and above) that has not taken the precautionary dose. The campaign also aims to reach children in the 12 to 18 years’ age group who are due for vaccination.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), zilla parishad, said that to further encourage vaccination, centres at every taluka now have doses. "With door-to-door vaccination, we are reaching more people for vaccination so that there is no delay in finishing the doses and our target to inoculate the entire population is achieved," said Prasad.

However, data furnished by the health department suggests that in case of children and precautionary doses, this campaign has inoculated more individuals.

Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA’s) Hospital Board of India, Pune chapter, said that as cases are rising, vaccination should be completed. “Complete vaccination ensures that the Covid infection remains mild. As the cases are increasing, vaccination should be taken so that high-risk beneficiaries like children and individuals with co-morbidities are safe,” said Dr Patil.