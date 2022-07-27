Har Ghar Dastak: Only 7.3 % 2nd dose beneficiaries covered in Pune district
As the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ vaccination campaign will end on July 31, the state health officials have noted less public response post the launch of free booster jabs by the Centre. The central government has started its 75-day ‘Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav’ special drive from July 15.
Pune district has reported a coverage of just 7.3 per cent for 18 and above age group beneficiaries who were inoculated between June 1 and July 24.
According to the state health department, 753 teams are working to inoculate beneficiaries for first, second and precaution doses of different age groups in the district. There were 12,904 vaccination teams across Maharashtra.
Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said the coverage of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ has drastically reduced post July 16 as the Centre started free precaution doses for everyone over the age of 18 years.
“After July 16, many beneficiaries opted for free booster doses at the centres. We have seen more footfall at vaccination centres. As a result, the coverage of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ has reduced. Our teams deployed to survey households and vaccinate beneficiaries have reported that many have taken jabs at the centres itself,” said Dr Desai.
The coverage across Maharashtra for the age group of 12 to 18 years has been less as compared to other age groups. During the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign, the first dose covered is just 7.9 per cent. For Pune district it was 4.8 per cent. The highest coverage was reported for the age group in Kolhapur at 42.4 percent. And the least coverage is from Gadchiroli district at 2.6 per cent.
For the second dose of 12 to 18 years, the highest coverage was reported from Kolhapur at 39 per cent. And the least coverage is from Gadchiroli at 6.6 per cent. Pune district average is 10.6 whereas the state average is 16.1 per cent.
For the second dose of 18 and above years, Nashik has reported the highest coverage with 16.2 per cent. And the least coverage is 1.6 per cent from Gadchiroli.
In the precaution doses for 60 years and above, Gondia district has reported the highest coverage with 55 per cent. Whereas the least coverage for the third dose was reported at Mumbai district with just 2.2 per cent jabs given.
State health department officials hinted that though the response in many parts is less, the campaign is likely to continue post July 31.
Jab coverage
‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign launched from June 1 has vaccinated beneficiaries till July 24. The drive is likely to continue after July 31.
Maharashtra
Coverage for 12-18 years for first dose: 7.9 %
Coverage for 12-18 years for second dose: 16.1 %
Coverage for 18-60 years for second dose: 5.9 %
Coverage for 60 years and above for precaution dose: 15 %
Pune district
Coverage for 12-18 years for first dose: 4.8%
Coverage for 12-18 years for second dose: 10.6%
Coverage for 18-60 years for second dose: 7.3%
Coverage for 60 years and above for precaution dose: 12.2 %
Source: State health department
-
